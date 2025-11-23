Urgent Action – Algeria: Activist & Poet Could Face Death Sentence (Mohamed Tadjadit)

On 30 November 2025, a new trial will commence for activist and poet Mohamed Tadjadit and 12 other activists who all face state security charges punishable by long-term imprisonment and the death penalty, solely based on their peaceful activism and private online communications advocating for political reforms. Mohamed Tadjadit has been arbitrarily detained since January 2025 and subject to repeated arbitrary legal proceedings since 2019. In a separate case, an Algiers court sentenced him to five years in prison on 11 November 2025 for unfounded terrorism-related charges. Algerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release him and his co-defendants.

