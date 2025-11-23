Urgent Action – Algeria: Activist & Poet Could Face Death Sentence (Mohamed Tadjadit)

Post Body

To the Minister of Justice Lotfi Boudjemaa Your Excellency, I write to urge you to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of peaceful activist and poet Mohamed Tadjadit, along with his 12 co-defendants. They are prosecuted for charges which stem solely from the peaceful exercise of their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly which should be dropped. In a first case, on 11 November 2025, the Dar El Beïda tribunal of first instance in Algiers convicted Mohamed Tadjadit on his own of terrorism-related charges including “glorifying terrorism” and “using communication technologies to support terrorist organizations” and sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment. In a second separate case, on 30 November 2025, another trial will commence for him and 12 other activists. In this second case, a prosecutor accused Mohamed Tadjadit and 12 other activists – including whistleblower Mohamed Benhlima, already arbitrarily sentenced to life in prison in a separate trial – of charges including “conspiring to incite citizens against the authority of the state and to undermine national unity” and “receiving funds to carry out actions undermining state security”. Among other criminal penalties, they risk being sentenced to death. These charges are based on the activists’ social media posts related to Hirak protests and publicly commenting on the political situation and socio-economic conditions in the country, and on private digital communications between the defendants and with other activists, including concerning the defendants’ participation in unauthorized spontaneous peaceful protests. Prosecutors are arguing that taking part in these peaceful actions advocating for political reforms constitutes support for “terrorism” and “conspiracy against the state”, without providing any evidence of a crime that is recognized under international law. On 16 November, Mohamed Tadjadit started an open-ended hunger strike to protest his arbitrary detention. I urge you to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Mohamed Tadjadit and his co-defendants, to drop all charges against them and to cease misusing the criminal justice system to suppress peaceful dissent. We also urge you to ensure that Mohamed Tadjadit has access to adequate medical supervision and health care. Yours sincerely,