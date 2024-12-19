Global: UN member states move closer to rejecting death penalty as lawful punishment under international law

In a landmark vote, more than two thirds of the UN membership have supported the UN call for the establishment of a moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty. The vote took place at the plenary session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on 17 December 2024.

Following the announcement, Chiara Sangiorgio, Amnesty International’s expert on the death penalty, said:

“This vote marks a major turning point for countries around the world and proves that UN member states are steadily moving closer to rejecting the death penalty as a lawful punishment under international human rights law. The support from states for the death penalty looks very different from when international treaties allowing for its retention were first adopted. The unprecedented support for this resolution shows that the global journey towards abolition is unstoppable.

“These resolutions carry considerable moral and political weight, ensuring that the way in which this cruel punishment is used will continue to be scrutinized. Those voting in favour of the call for a moratorium on executions now represent a two third majority of all countries, having risen from 104 in 2007 to 130 this year. In a hugely positive move, this year’s vote saw Antigua and Barbuda, Kenya, Morocco and Zambia vote in favour of the call for a moratorium for the first time, reflecting steady advances and dialogues towards abolition at national level.

“However, we regret the support given to language in the resolution reaffirming the sovereign right of each state to determine their own criminal penalties to justify the imposition of the death penalty. This language must be rejected as a matter of priority, as it weakens the spirit of UN resolutions as the standard to aspire to and has the only intention of stymieing human rights progress on an issue as important as the death penalty.

“Amnesty International has been campaigning for an end to the death penalty for close to five decades. This vote shows a developing consensus among states towards rejecting executions as a practice compatible with the protection of human rights. Despite alarming execution figures recorded in countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and the USA in 2023, the number of states that still carry out executions represents a small and isolated minority.

“Prompted also by this resolution, countries that still retain the death penalty must take immediate steps towards abolition, while all UN member states must bring accountability for the flagrant violations of the right to life that we are witnessing daily through executions.”

Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception, regardless of the nature or circumstances of the crime; guilt, innocence, or other characteristics of the individual; or the method used by the state to carry out the execution.

Background