Ukraine: Preserving evidence of war crimes as Ukraine retakes its territory key for victims of war crimes

Responding to the latest military developments on the ground in Kherson Region, Denis Krivosheev, Regional Director, Eastern Europe and Central Asia said:

“Following Russian troops’ withdrawal from Dninpro’s right bank in Kherson, Ukraine should prioritise preservation of evidence of war crimes committed there. Justice is owed to victims of Russian crimes under international law against Ukraine, and all those responsible must be held to account in fair trial proceedings.

“While this is a major military development, the experience of recent weeks indicates we can expect to see further Russian attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure as Ukraine continues to retake its territory. Just today, the civilian death toll continues to rise from an overnight Russian missile strike which devastated a residential building in Mykolaiv.

Justice is owed to victims of Russian crimes under international law against Ukraine, and all those responsible must be held to account in fair trial proceedings.

“Although we understand that Ukrainian authorities and civilians will want to rebuild and reinhabit the region as soon as possible, preserving evidence of war crimes must be a priority. This is essential to ensure comprehensive accountability and enable the ongoing International Criminal Court investigation and other national and international justice mechanisms to prosecute perpetrators of the most serious crimes under international law committed on Ukrainian soil.”