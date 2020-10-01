UK: Amnesty Welcomes EU Move to Ensure Government Respects International Law

“The Internal Market Bill, as it currently stands, fundamentally undermines the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement” – Patrick Corrigan

Amnesty International has welcomed today’s announcement by the European Commission that it is initiating legal action against the UK Government as a result of the Internal Market Bill. The UK government has admitted the Bill would breach international law by overriding key parts of the Ireland / Northern Ireland Protocol.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland Programme Director, said:

“This initiation of legal proceedings by the European Commission is a welcome attempt to ensure that the UK abides by its international treaty commitments.

“The Internal Market Bill, as it currently stands, fundamentally undermines the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the principle of no diminution of rights and equality safeguards for people in Northern Ireland.

“A who’s-who of official bodies in Northern Ireland – from the Human Rights Commission to the Lord Chief Justice – have spoken publicly of their concerns that this Bill threatens the peace agreement, the protection of human rights and the rule of law.

“The Government must start listening to those voices. Before this Bill ends up in international court, the UK should reconsider its attitude to international law and withdraw the offending provisions in this Bill.”