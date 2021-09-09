Act Now Donate
Twenty Years After September 11, Lack of Accountability for Families and Those Harmed by Post 9/11 Policies and Abuses

By 9th September 2021 News

 

9th September 2021, 11:28:26 UTC

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attack on the United States on September 11, 2001, Daphne Eviatar, the director of the Security With Human Rights program at Amnesty International USA said:

“Two decades after the attacks of September 11 were carried out the survivors and their families have yet to see any justice, reparation, or accountability for that heinous crime. 

“Rather than fair and transparent trials, the military commissions created at Guantánamo Bay have been a dismal failure — denying survivors and their families justice, skirting United States and international law, and abusing the rights of those who remain imprisoned at the facility.