Urgent Action – Türkiye: LGBTI+ rights defenders on trial (Emirhan Şaşmaz, Kerem Dikmen and nine others)

Emirhan Şaşmaz, Kerem Dikmen and nine other members of the executive and supervisory boards of Izmir-based Genç LGBTI+ association are on trial for violating the Law on Associations, a law that governs civil society groups and can be used to restrict their activities or even dissolve them. They are also accused of having acted in contravention of Article 41 of the Constitution, which protects ‘’family and children’s rights.’’ In December 2025, in a separate lawsuit, the İzmir Civil Court of First Instance No. 3 ordered the dissolution of Genç LGBTI+, a decision now pending appeal. These actions violate freedom of association and discriminate against LGBTI+ individuals. We call on Turkish authorities to drop all charges and uphold human rights.