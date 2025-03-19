Türkiye: Massive escalation in ongoing crackdown including arrest of Istanbul mayor

Reacting to the detention of more than 100 people, including Istanbul’s Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, in connection with “corruption” and “terrorism” related investigations, together with a four-day protest blanket ban and reported bandwidth restrictions on X, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, Dinushika Dissanayake, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Europe, said:

“Today’s draconian actions represent a massive escalation in the Turkish authorities’ ongoing crackdown on peaceful dissent and the targeting of the main political opposition party CHP, just days before it is expected to choose the Istanbul Mayor as its presidential candidate.

“While the weaponization of vague anti-terrorism allegations to detain and prosecute opponents is not new, these latest detentions and associated restrictions represent an alarming intensification of the targeting of real or perceived critics, main opposition and others, and a further suffocation of civil society’s ability to exercise their right to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly,

“The drastic rollback of human rights witnessed in Türkiye over the last decade has laid the ground for a level of impunity for human rights violations that should be challenged.

Background

Detention orders have also been issued for around 100 others connected to Istanbul’s mayor, including Şişli and Beylikdüzü District Mayors in Istanbul. Over 80 of them, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, are said to have been taken into police custody in the early hours of 19 March with a further 20 others still facing detention. They are subject to a lawyer ban for 24 hours and could be held in custody for up to four days.

Yesterday, Istanbul University announced it was cancelling Mayor İmamoğlu’s university degree, after weeks of public speculation about its validity. Being a university graduate is one of the eligibility conditions for candidature to the presidency.

This comes just days before the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is scheduled to hold a primary election on 23 March, where İmamoğlu was expected to be elected as its presidential candidate.

The Governor of Istanbul also announced the closure of major metro lines and roads in central Istanbul along with the decision to ban all protests and meetings in Istanbul for four days.

According to internet watchdog NetBlocks, access to X, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok has been restricted in the country. Major metro lines and roads in central Istanbul have also been closed.