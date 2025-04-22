Tunisia: Mass convictions of opposition activists after sham trial marks a dangerous moment

The sentencing on 19 April of 40 individuals, including prominent political opposition figures, lawyers, and human rights defenders, to harsh prison terms ranging between 13 and 66 years after being convicted of trumped-up charges by the Tunis Court of First Instance is an alarming sign of the extent to which the authorities will go in their clampdown on peaceful dissent in the country.

“The verdict is a travesty of justice and illustrates the authorities’ complete disregard for Tunisia’s international human rights obligations and the rule of law,” said Erika Guevara Rosas, Senior Director for Research, Policy, Advocacy and Campaigns at Amnesty International said:

“These individuals have been convicted solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights. Their trial has been riddled with procedural violations and a blatant disregard of minimum defense rights and was based on unsubstantiated charges.

Instead of silencing critics with politically motivated prosecutions, the authorities should immediately and unconditionally release all those detained solely for peacefully exercising their human rights. Tunisia’s authorities should immediately quash the unjust convictions and sentences.

“No one should be punished for the peaceful exercise of their human rights.”

Among the 40 individuals targeted in this trial, six opposition political figures – Jaouhar Ben Mbarek, Khayyam Turki, Issam Chebbi, Ghazi Chaouachi, Ridha Belhaj, and Abdelhamid Jelassi – have been in arbitrary detention since the investigation started in February 2023.

The rest of the defendants have also been sentenced, including several individuals who had been placed in were in detention in relation to other politically motivated cases — such as senior opposition figures Noureddine Bhiri, Sahbi Atig, and Said Ferjani from the former ruling Ennahdha party. Others, like Riadh Chaibi and Ahmed Nejib Chebbi remain free but were convicted in absentia. The case also targets prominent human rights defenders Kamel Jendoubi, Ayachi Hammami, and Bochra Bel Haj Hmida, as well as businessmen and private media shareholders.

“The deterioration of judicial independence in Tunisia is deeply concerning and the executive authorities’ increasing abuse of the justice system and interference in the administration of justice fundamentally undermines the fair trial rights of defendants and the rule of law,” said Erika Guevara Rosas.

“It is crucial that the Tunisian authorities uphold their international human rights obligations, including the rights to freedom of expression and association. They must cease the targeting of political opponents, human rights defenders, and critics.”

The harsh sentences handed down at dawn on 19 April ranged between 13 and 66 years in prison, according to the first deputy public prosecutor at the anti-terrorism judicial unit.

The trial, which has been marred by procedural flaws, a lack of due process, saw its first session on 4 March 2025 without detainees present and has been adjourned to 11 April then 18 April. The Bar Association had previously received notification from the court that terrorism trials in March and April would proceed with detainees attending online from prison, vaguely citing the existence of a “real danger”. This decision was challenged by the detainees and their defense team, who argued for their right to be present in court. The detainees declared their refusal to participate in the trial online and insisted on being physically present.

On 30 March 2025, Jaouhar Ben Mbarek started a hunger strike to protest the online hearings of the trial. On 8 April 2025, the five remaining detainees also announced a hunger strike for similar reasons. Senior Ennahdha official Said Ferjani, sentenced to 13 years in prison in February 2025 in a separate case, began a hunger strike on 10 April to protest against the “biased and non-neutral judicial treatment” of this case.

During the initial hearing, the court inaccurately stated that the detainees had refused to participate in the trial, omitting to mention their demand to be brought physically before the court. Lawyers present contested this, clarifying that their clients had only refused to participate remotely. Requests to postpone the trial until the detainees could be physically present and arguments highlighting the arbitrariness of their prolonged detention – exceeding the legal limit of 14 months under Tunisian law – were ignored by the court, which adjourned the session and later announced the trial would resume on 11 April without addressing these concerns.

During the court hearing on 11 April, some journalists from Tunisian and foreign media were prevented from accessing the court room. The National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) denounced the authorities actions. Some observers from civil society groups, including Amnesty International in Tunisia were also banned from entering the court room.

The investigation against the detainees has relied on questionable evidence, including phone messages discussing meetings with diplomats and other foreign nationals, as well as internal communications regarding the possibility of peaceful opposition to what they termed President Saied’s “coup.”

Background:

Between 11 and 25 February 2023, the “counterterrorism” police brigade arrested the six named political opposition figures based on spurious charges under the Tunisian Penal Code and the 2015-26 “counterterrorism” Law, including “conspiracy against state security” and attempting to “change the nature of the State,” charges that can carry the death penalty. Two other prominent opposition figures, Lazhar Akremi and Chaima Issa, were also arrested in February 2023 before being released on bail with restrictive conditions in July 2023 after six months of arbitrary detention.