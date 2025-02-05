QUOTE: Amnesty International Ireland says comments by President Trump are an ‘abomination’

In response to yesterday’s statement by US President Donald Trump expressing his plan to ‘take over’ Gaza, Stephen Bowen, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland said:

“To witness the President of the United States’ eagerness to help Israel complete their genocide in Gaza is an affront to the conscience of humanity. These comments are an abomination and there can only be one response from our Taoiseach on behalf of Irish people everywhere: No.

“Particularly considering the ongoing delicate ceasefire, we urge the Irish government to resolutely condemn these words. This plan must be taken off the table immediately.”