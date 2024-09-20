Northern Ireland: Troubles Act judgment a ‘victory for victims’

Responding to today’s judgment from the Court of Appeal in Belfast to a challenge to the Troubles Act, Grainne Teggart, Northern Ireland Deputy Director for Amnesty International UK, said:

“Today is an important victory for victims. The court has spoken loud and clear that core parts of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) are unlawful.

“From the outset we and victims have raised our significant concerns with the ICRIR, a deeply flawed body created and curated by the last government.

“All eyes are now on the Secretary of State. We urge him to ensure the Troubles Act is repealed in full and that the ICRIR is replaced.

“Hilary Benn should return to the Stormont House Agreement and build from a strong human rights foundation.”