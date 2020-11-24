Trans rights are human rights

We recently signed a joint letter with LGBTI and other groups and individuals in support of Trans rights. We stand over the letter and stand in solidarity (as always) with our Trans friends, colleagues and communities.

There are attempts to decontextualise phrases used in the letter in a way that misleads and confuses people, which is a common tactic used against many of our human rights campaigns. For example, the letter asks for media and politicians to not grant legitimacy to those spreading vitriol or misinformation, or to present them as legitimate. This is being framed by some as a call to take away their – and more broadly, women’s – political representation. When read in context, in this letter we are clearly not calling for that. There are other examples of decontextualising phrases but again, these are bad faith arguments intended to confuse and spread misinformation. We’re not going to give them airtime to further spread it.

But the reason we are speaking out at all is because we are also seeing language that presents trans people, including young people, as a risk to others or even predators. This is abhorrent and dangerous. We hope any young trans person who sees this knows that we and many others care deeply for them. We hope they understand that the responses we have got to the letter do not determine their value, or represent how Irish society sees them. We hope they reach out for any supports they might need.

Irish feminists have fiercely and powerfully resisted the attempts at bringing this anti-trans rights campaign to Ireland. We know that they will see through this latest wave and will stand firm with the trans community.

We have also turned off replies to this because we will not be drawn into debating people’s lives, their rights, their existence or dignity.

Solidarity, love and thanks to the trans community, today and always.