Tell FIFA & World Cup hosts: no fear, no crackdowns, no excuses

Attacks on rights and freedoms are turning a festival of joy into a festival of fear. Demand better. Tell FIFA President Gianni Infantino and host country authorities: make this a World Cup for everyone.

What’s the problem?

Every four years, billions of people speak the same language: football. Radically different cultures. One shared spectacle. It doesn’t matter if you’re Brazil or Haiti, what you look like or who you love. The World Cup brings people together like no other event. That is what football is. That is what humanity can be.

Yet that shared dream is under threat. As the tournament approaches, authorities in the USA, Mexico, and Canada continue to target immigrants, restrict protest, and push already marginalized communities out of sight.

In 2025 alone, the Trump administration deported over 500,000 people — more than six times the number who will watch the World Cup final in person— and immigration enforcement agents have killed migrants, protesters, and observers.

In Mexico, the mobilization of the military puts peaceful protesters at risk. In Canada, people experiencing homelessness are pushed further to the margins. In all three countries, LGBTQI+ fans face discrimination, violence and harassment.

What should be a global celebration risks becoming a festival of fear.

This must stop. Fans and local communities should be able to celebrate freely. FIFA promised a tournament where everyone feels safe, included and free to exercise their rights, yet repression and division are threatening to take centre stage.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, and host country authorities must act now. The World Cup belongs to all of us — it’s time to fulfil that promise.

What you can do to help?

Send a message to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and host country authorities to respect peaceful protest, end mass detentions and deportations, and protect everyone from discrimination.

Fear or Freedom. Division or Unity. Cruelty or Humanity.

We are making our choice. We choose to resist. Humanity Must Win.