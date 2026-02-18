‘Telemarketing Agent’ Vacancy

Amnesty International has been fighting the bad guys since 1961 and we need passionate people to help us continue this life‑changing work. We’re currently recruiting for a remote Telemarketing Agent to join our team. In this role, you’ll support a variety of outbound calling campaigns, speaking with new and existing supporters through welcome calls, lead‑to‑membership conversions, donor care, upgrades, reminders, and general membership queries. There’s no cold calling involved. The role offers a salary range of €26-€30k per year, plus performance‑related pay, with flexible options for full‑time (up to 35 hours) or part‑time working arrangements.

We’re looking for someone with experience in telesales or customer service, strong communication and negotiation skills, and confidence working to targets. You should be comfortable using MS Office and databases, have a friendly and professional phone manner, and be open to flexible working hours. A positive, solutions‑focused attitude and the ability to give and receive feedback constructively are key to succeeding in this role. As this is a remote position, you’ll need access to a reliable broadband connection to ensure clear, uninterrupted calls.

If you’re energetic, motivated, and eager to support the cause of human rights, this could be the perfect opportunity for you. You’ll play a direct part in strengthening Amnesty International’s mission, helping us protect people wherever justice, freedom, truth, and dignity are denied.

To apply, simply complete the brief form on this page and attach your CV. Posts will be filled on a rolling basis so don’t delay.

Please note: You must be resident in Ireland to be considered for this position. While the role is remote, occasional attendance at our Dublin office for staff days, meetings, or training sessions will be required.