Taoiseach, Tánaiste, No Special EU Treatment for Israel

Israel continues to use starvation as a method of warfare, a war crime, and as another tool to commit genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip. Yet the European Commission and the EU Council shamefully failed to suspend the EU- Israel Association Agreement. Shockingly, as a result, we in the EU are still giving Israel special privileges and preferential trade access because of Israel’s “respect for human rights”.

We now call on Ireland to itself act as though the Agreement had been suspended. And if it feels it legally cannot, it must take legal action against the EU before the Court of Justice of the European Union to compel suspension.

While others stand silent in self-imposed powerlessness, Ireland has stood up and done almost all it can. But now our Government must do this too. Israel needs to hear from Ireland that it will take firm and decisive action, if its calls for an immediate end to this are to be heeded by Israel. And we, the people, need to hear that too.

