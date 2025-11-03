Tanzania: Unlawful killings and other human rights violations continue amid internet and electricity blackouts

In response to the ongoing partial internet shutdown by Tanzanian authorities following the October 29 general elections, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East and Southern Africa, Vongai Chikwanda said:

“For close to a week now, many people in Tanzania have suffered nationwide internet and electricity shutdowns. Amnesty International is particularly alarmed by reports that amidst the blackouts, security forces have used excessive force to suppress and disperse ongoing post-election protests, resulting in the deaths and injuries of protesters.

“This is the third time in less than a year that Tanzanian authorities have resorted to an internet blockade to silence dissenting voices. Authorities must immediately refrain from suppressing protests and instead respect, protect, and facilitate the right to peaceful assembly. They must immediately and unconditionally release all those arrested solely for exercising their right to peaceful assembly.”

“Authorities should promptly, thoroughly, independently, impartially, transparently and effectively investigate all killings by security agents and bring to justice in fair trials those suspected of being responsible. Authorities must also provide victims and their families with access to justice and effective remedies.

“The authorities must also allow both local and international media to freely report on the human rights situation in the country and refrain from restricting access to information, both online and offline including by immediately restoring internet access and access to basic public services. The ongoing restrictions are making it difficult to verify information, and to document election-related human rights violations.”

Background

Tanzanians went to the polls on 29 October in an election dominated by the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, with the two main opposition presidential candidates, Tundu Lissu from Chadema (Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo or the Party for Democracy and Progress), and Luhaga Mpina from ACT-Wazalendo, barred from standing. Verified videos showed protesters on the streets of Dar es Salaam, Mbeya, Tunduma, Tanga, and Mwanza among other towns. Ahead of the elections, Amnesty International issued a briefing outlining how the Tanzanian authorities have intensified their repression of peaceful dissent against the opposition, journalists, human rights defenders, activists and civil society organizations.

Authorities imposed nationwide internet restrictions on election day disrupting mobile data services and blocking access to social media platforms across major networks. On Monday 3 November, residents reported partial resumption in some cities.