Tánaiste – use these three words – THIS IS GENOCIDE

“The death, devastation and destruction demands something more from us all. The catastrophic failure to avert this catastrophe –one that has turned genocide into a spectator sport – makes us run away from it. But we must stop running away from it. We must run into it and with every ounce of our collective humanity.”

– Stephen Bowen, Executive Director Amnesty International Ireland

Here in Ireland, we are not powerless. We can resist this complicity, and we can give our political leaders the stamina to lead likeminded states into a jolting realisation that enough is enough.

Join our uprising for human rights here and ask our Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Harris, to use three words – This is Genocide

Let our common humanity lead us. If we fail, Gaza will not simply be the graveyard of international law. No, Gaza will be the graveyard of humanity.

We must resist. And resistance starts here.

