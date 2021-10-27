Sudan: Release prime minister and all those arbitrarily arrested

The Sudanese military leaders must immediately and unconditionally release Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and all others who were arbitrarily detained this morning, Amnesty International said. At least seven other civilian government leaders are reportedly in detention, and military leaders have also restricted access to the internet and imposed a state of emergency.

“The arbitrary detentions and human rights violations today run counter to Sudan’s ambitions for a future where the human rights of all are respected and amount to a betrayal of the hopes and sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of Sudanese people. Political differences must be resolved with recourse to human rights, not through high-handed and abusive military means,” said Deprose Muchena, Regional Director for East and Southern Africa.

“We call on the military leaders, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to adhere to Sudan’s human rights obligations. This includes ensuring protection of the right to life and ensuring that the peaceful protesters now massing in response to today’s events can demonstrate unhindered and unharmed. We also call on the authorities restore full access to the internet, to facilitate freedom of information, association and peaceful assembly.”