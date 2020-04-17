Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Stigmatizing quarantines of Roma settlements in Slovakia and Bulgaria

Stigmatizing quarantines of Roma settlements in Slovakia and Bulgaria

By 17th April 2020 Research

 

17th April 2020, 11:02:29 UTC

Bulgaria and Slovakia have put a number of Roma settlements under compulsory quarantine, arguing that such measures are necessary for the protection of public health and safety. Amnesty International is seriously concerned about the implementation and enforcement of the quarantine measures. Any measures that deliberately target entire communities, without evidence that such communities present a danger for public health during the pandemic, are likely to be arbitrary and disproportionate, and may constitute discrimination.

Read the report.