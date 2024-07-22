Leading with Purpose: A Conversation with Stephen Bowen, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland

In August 2023, Stephen Bowen took on the role of Executive Director at Amnesty International Ireland. He shares insight into the challenges and triumphs shaping his leadership journey.

Q: Can you share some insight into your early career and experience defending human rights?

Stephen Bowen: If there’s a thread in my career, it’s “Defending Human Rights!”

I have helped champion human rights across global conflict zones, leading major initiatives for prominent organizations like the United Nations, Amnesty UK, the British Human Rights Institute as well as the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights in Gaza. For the best part of two decades, I lectured on Human Rights at Kingston University as well as the University of London.

Simply, I’m a lawyer by training and an activist by inclination: I am passionate about taking human rights out of the law books and advocating for marginalised people around the world!

Q: What inspired you to take a leadership role at Amnesty International and champion the cause?

SB: It’s an extraordinary privilege to lead Amnesty International Ireland. I’ve been an enthusiastic supporter of Amnesty since my earliest days and have long admired its work. As a lawyer, I relied on Amnesty’s research to advocate for my clients. As a UN official, I was lobbied by Amnesty. Indeed, my previous roles, including Campaigns Director for Amnesty UK, have all reinforced my commitment to this cause. Leading Amnesty International Ireland is a culmination of my lifelong commitment to defending human rights.

Q: After a year ‘behind the wheel’ what lessons have you learned from steering Amnesty International Ireland?

SB: I had just begun my tenure as ED at Amnesty International Ireland when the Israel-Palestine conflict erupted in October 2023, serving as a stark reminder of the world’s precarious state. Alongside Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing atrocities in Sudan, Ethiopia, and Myanmar, Israel’s actions in Gaza have further strained the foundations of international order and the rule of law. Additionally, we face an existential climate crisis.

Rather than succumbing to the weight of these conflicts, I find inspiration in the dedication of my colleagues, Amnesty members and the impactful work of Amnesty Groups across Ireland. The warmth, kindness, and commitment of our member communities underscore the power of grassroots activism, demonstrating that even small local groups can drive change at scale.

Q: What primary goals do you aim to achieve during your tenure to enhance the impact of our network of human rights defenders?

SB: Authoritarian practices have become normalized, with governments around the world fighting against human rights. Right now, the world needs Amnesty International more than ever, and Amnesty needs to play its full part. My primary goal is to ensure that we are a united and powerful voice, using our collective strength to advocate for justice, equality, and accountability. This involves leveraging the commitment of our supporters to create meaningful change and ensuring that our efforts are strategic and impactful.

Q: How would you describe your vision for Amnesty International over the next 5-10 years, particularly in the context of empowering our 10 million global supporters as human rights defenders?

SB: Over the next 5-10 years, the goal is to harness the enthusiasm, commitment, and talent of our 10+ million supporters to mobilize for a kinder world, free from fear and want. Amnesty International is most effective when those in power see us as a united force speaking up for human rights.

Globally, our movement boasts over 10 million supporters. This collective strength empowers us to confront abuses of power and advocate tirelessly for justice, equality, and accountability.

Within this community, Amnesty International Ireland stands as a respected voice, advocating for societal transformation. By embedding respect and equality into our daily actions and conversations, we ensure that human rights remain relevant and accessible to everyone. United by our shared values, we can make a real difference in the world.

Q: How do you measure the impact of Amnesty International’s programs and initiatives?

SB: What gets measured gets done. We must ensure that we set out, measure, and account for the right things. Amnesty International plays a crucial role in shaping narratives. For example, our long-term work on apartheid in Israel has been years in the making, with significant reports issued in 2022 marking steps toward dismantling it. Measuring impact involves looking at both immediate outcomes and long-term changes, ensuring that our efforts are effective and sustainable.

Q: How do you stay motivated and inspire our community to continue their vital work?

SB: My main source of motivation comes from my mother, who taught me resilience. Despite the horrors we see in the world, I stay motivated by focusing on real people tackling real problems. Being part of a committed, global organization like Amnesty International, and seeing the positive impact of our collective efforts, is incredibly inspiring. Our members and supporters drive change through their dedication, and it’s an honour to be part of this movement.