From Pécs to Palestine, the message is the same:

Solidarity is not a crime. Silence is.

It’s been one year since the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation is illegal. Since then, the world has watched a genocide unfold – and done nothing to stop it.

We’ve seen mass starvation.

Illegal blockades.

And now: the criminalization of humanitarian aid.

What are we waiting for?

Ireland must act. Now.

Tell the Irish government: The time for statements is over. The time for action is now.

Together, we say:

Humanity must win.