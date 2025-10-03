Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Solidarity is not a crime. Silence is.

Solidarity is not a crime. Silence is.

By 3rd October 2025 Actions

 ©Shministim

3rd October 2025, 18:18:44 UTC

From Pécs to Palestine, the message is the same:

Solidarity is not a crime. Silence is.

It’s been one year since the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation is illegal. Since then, the world has watched a genocide unfold – and done nothing to stop it.

We’ve seen mass starvation.
Illegal blockades.
And now: the criminalization of humanitarian aid.

What are we waiting for?

Ireland must act. Now.

Tell the Irish government: The time for statements is over. The time for action is now.

Together, we say:

Humanity must win.

Take action now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message:
  • Join a global network that mobilizes in minutes to stop torture, executions, and crackdowns on peaceful protest. Tick the box to join our Urgent Action Network and be ready to act when lives are at risk.