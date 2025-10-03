From Pécs to Palestine, the message is the same:
Solidarity is not a crime. Silence is.
It’s been one year since the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation is illegal. Since then, the world has watched a genocide unfold – and done nothing to stop it.
We’ve seen mass starvation.
Illegal blockades.
And now: the criminalization of humanitarian aid.
What are we waiting for?
Ireland must act. Now.
Tell the Irish government: The time for statements is over. The time for action is now.
Together, we say:
Humanity must win.