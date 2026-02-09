Shannon Airport must not be a link in the cruel chain of ICE deportations

Reacting to reports that Shannon Airport is being used as a refuelling stopover for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation flights to other countries, Stephen Bowen, Executive Director, Amnesty International Ireland, said:

“We are deeply troubled at these reports of ICE deportation flights refuelling at Shannon, including to states of which deportees are not even citizens. The US Trump administration’s cruel and inhumane mass deportation campaign must be denied any form of facilitation by Ireland to the degree that is legally possible. Our Government must do everything it can to refuse to allow such stopovers without first assessing if any individuals on board face a real risk of serious harm if transferred.

Whilst we understand the intricacies of aviation law, it is wholly unbecoming for states to hide behind these when such cruelty and rage is being deployed to weaponise immigration control. Ireland still has legal obligations under the international human rights treaties it has ratified. There can be no doubt that serious human rights violations are taking place during ICE deportations, with many detainees denied legal due process before being deported.

We are currently looking into this very worrying matter and will be writing to Government soon. However, the Government should already be looking at all possible ways to stop Ireland being a link in a chain of suffering, fear, and systemic abuse.”