Urgent Action: Russia – Release convicted anti-war politician Aleksei Gorinov

Russian prisoner of conscience and anti-war politician, Aleksei Gorinov, is at grave risk due to ill-treatment in detention. He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for speaking out against the war in Ukraine.

Demand Russian authorities release Aleksei from detention immediately!

In March 2022, Aleksei called for an end to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. A month later, he was arrested and charged with “disseminating knowingly false information about Russian Armed Forces.”

Aleksei became the first person to receive a prison sentence for spreading “false information” about Russia’s Armed Forces (Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code) simply for calling the “special military operation” in Ukraine – “a war.”

In September 2023, the Russian authorities opened a new investigation against Aleksei accusing him of “justification of terrorism” for discussing an alleged Ukrainian attack on a bridge in Crimea.

While in detention, Aleksei has been repeatedly placed in a penal cell for allegedly committing minor violations of prison rules. Aleksei has fallen ill due to respiratory problems. Prison authorities have denied him adequate health care and instead forced him to clear snow outside.

On 9 December 2023, more than 240 health professionals sent an open letter to President Vladimir Putin raising concern over Aleksei’s health and calling for him to be provided with the necessary healthcare. Later in December, he was transferred to a prison hospital. According to OVD-Info, a Russian human rights watchdog, Aleksei’s health is still weak and he is not getting sufficient treatment. His life is at grave risk.

Take urgent action now for Aleksei!