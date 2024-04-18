Russia: Free Maria Ponomarenko

Maria Ponomarenko jailed for anti-war messages

Maria Ponomarenko shared a telegram post about the bombing of a theatre in Mariupol by Russian forces and denounced civilian deaths.

For this, she has been sentenced to six years in in prison for spreading “false information” about Russia’s Armed Forces (Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code) and a five-year ban on engaging in journalism upon her release.

A week into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia introduced war censorship laws to make protest against the invasion a grave offence.

War censorship laws criminalise spreading of “fakes” and “discreditation” of the Russian armed forces (Articles 207.3 and 280.3 of the Criminal Code). These laws aim to stop anti-war voices in Russia from being heard altogether.

She is being held in dire conditions, and her mental health is deteriorating.

Maria is a Prisoner of Conscience imprisoned solely for exercising her right to freedom of expression and must be released immediately and unconditionally.