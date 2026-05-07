Respect human rights and humanity of women and children linked to Islamic State

Responding to the expected return today of women and children with links to the Islamic State, Amnesty International Australia is calling on the Australian Government to uphold the human rights of these women and children to return home to safety as Australian citizens and be treated with humanity and dignity.

Thirteen women and children linked to Islamic State are currently on flights to Australia and expected to land in Melbourne today. The women have been held for years in refugee camps, including the notorious Al Roj camp in north-eastern Syria.

The Al Roj camp conditions were documented in an Amnesty International report in 2024: Syria: Aftermath: Injustice, torture and death in detention in north-east Syria – Amnesty International.

Zaki Haidari, Campaigner at Amnesty International Australia, says: “Human rights must underpin Australia’s response to this situation, regardless of how difficult or sensitive the situation may be.

“These women and children were detained arbitrarily and they have a right to be treated with humanity and dignity. In particular, these children were the victims and under international law, the interest of children is a primary consideration and they have a right to safety and a future.

“The fact that the same Labor Government safely repatriated people in similar situations in 2022 is important and shows there are already systems and processes in place, including investigating and, where appropriate, prosecuting returnees under existing counter-terrorism laws.

“Political parties and media commentators should refrain from politicising for their own gain these individuals’ fundamental right to return home,” said Zaki Haidari.