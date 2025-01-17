Ireland: Amnesty International Responds to Draft Programme for Government 

In its reaction to the draft Programme of Government, Stephen Bowen, Amnesty International Ireland’s Executive Director, welcomed significant commitments on key human rights issues, but pointed out that some urgently needed human rights protections have been overlooked.

“We are heartened, but unsurprised, that the grave situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and Gaza in particular, is given prominence. Ireland’s leadership to date has been commendable. We now look forward to a productive exchange with the new Taoiseach and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade on this matter of shared priority and outrage. We are, however, disappointed at the very limited ambition of proposed legislation on trade with those illegally occupying Palestinian territory. To fulfil Ireland’s obligations flowing from the ICJ’s July 2024 advisory opinion, all such trade in goods and services must be prohibited, not just the import of goods. We need Ireland to show leadership on this too, including calling for an EU ban.

“At a time of roll-back on the rights of LGBTI people across the world, and denial of trans people’s very existence, it is reassuring to see the new Government recommitting to their defence and protection, globally and at home. The commitment to ban so-called conversion therapy is important. So too is the promise of a transgender healthcare service that is based on clinical evidence, respect, inclusiveness and compassion, which is long overdue and must be delivered this time.

“However, the disproportionate focus on, and restrictive measures proposed for, Ireland’s international protection system throw up some serious concerns. Seeking asylum is a human right we all enjoy, and those arriving here seeking such must be treated with respect and dignity. This is especially pressing at a time when asylum seekers are vilified, scapegoated for the housing crisis, and targeted by authoritarian actors. Also, while the commitments to addressing racism, extremism and the spread of misinformation and disinformation are very welcome, sending a signal that asylum seekers are an unwanted burden will run counter to those efforts.

“We also note the welcome commitment to address the scourge of antisemitism but regret last night’s endorsement by the current Government of the “working definition” of antisemitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. This has undermined freedom of expression in other countries, and has been weaponised to suppress criticism of human rights violations by the Israeli authorities. We urge the new Government to reconsider this.

“We are very concerned that, despite the now abundant evidence of its harms, the new Government plans to progress with deploying facial recognition technology (FRT) in policing and using live FRT in some situations. FRT is a form of mass surveillance that undermines the rights and privacy of us all, and amplifies racist policing. No amount of safeguards can make it safe for policing, and instead it should be banned.”

Mr. Bowen also noted additional areas where it will be engaging with the new Government and Oireachtas to push for more or alternative solutions.

“We will take time now to review the Programme for Government in detail. Some additional concerns already apparent include continuing to criminalise the purchase of consensual sex which is just harming sex workers, and promoting awareness of this ‘crime’ will not, as claimed, combat human trafficking. Forcing people found in possession of drugs for personal use to choose either a criminal conviction or entering a treatment programme they do not need or want is not a health-led or harm-reduction response. There are also human rights gaps on which the Programme for Government is silent, such as the need to expand Ireland’s restrictive abortion law. These are some of the important conversations we want to have with the new Government and Oireachtas. We will now begin seeking what we hope will prove a considered and mutually beneficial engagement with both over the coming months and years.”

END

Background:

Our full pre-election manifesto is at https://www.amnesty.ie/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/General-Election-Briefing-2024_FINAL.pdf , where we set out key commitments the next Government must put forward in a Programme for Government if it is to be ambitious and progressive on protecting all human rights for all people, at home and abroad.