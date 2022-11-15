Write for Rights – Project Protect Protest

The Salt March in India in 1930 against British colonial rule; the Arab Spring uprisings, the anti-apartheid protests in South Africa: Moments of change driven by people who refused to give up, who spoke truth to power – people who protested. But this precious right is under attack. Governments around the world are restricting people’s right to protest.

PROJECT PROTECT PROTEST is a weeklong act-in for future protest at Project Arts Centre, from 5-10 December.

It’s a temporary home for activists where we can meet again face to face, regroup, make new connections, critique, and refresh – to start 2023 united and ready for action for human rights change.

We’ll have public meetings, spontaneous actions, gigs and a pop up nail salon. There’s space to write letters, make new friends, figure stuff out, disagree, challenge, relate and laugh. It’s about looking to the future, interrogating our actions, registering our protest and making some New Year’s Activism Resolutions. It’s a place to cool the burn out, to pass on your wisdom, to learn from your elders and meet your tribe.

Look, it’s a room with some tables and chairs, some papers and pens, wifi and power. It will be what we make of it. Join us.

All of our public events are listed below. Tickets will be available from the Project Arts Centre from Friday.

EVENTS

Every day from 3-6pm: Letter writing space

Price: FREE

Each day, the space will be open for you to drop in when it suits and sit and write a letter. We’ll have information on all the people facing injustice for peacefully protesting. We’ll have paper and pens and envelopes, you can write as many letters as you want, you can stay for as long or as little time as you like. You can have a chat with us or we can leave you alone. As well as writing to the authorities, you can write directly to the people facing injustice. Your solidarity will mean the world to them. We’ll be there to talk you through it.

If you can’t make it in, please do take action online.

6 December 6:30pm-8:30pm: The Art of Protest, The Protest of Art

Price: FREE

Art is an essential part of activism; from the minute a marker hits a placard to the second a chant is sung into a megaphone. But real collaboration with Artists adds a deeper more meaningful layer. How do we connect with artists? How can we put collaboration with artists at the centre of our activism? Where do art and activism meet and where do they clash? The speakers at this public meeting will reflect on their experiences of blurring the lines between art and activism.

Speakers confirmed so far:

John Bissett; reflecting on ‘The Spectacle of Defiance and Hope’

Cian O’Brien & Andrea Horan; reflecting on MASER’s ‘Repeal the Eighth’ mural at Project

Tuqa Al Sarraj – visual artist reflecting on the intersection of her activism and her art practice in her work on Palestine

Amir Abu El Rob – theatre artists speaking about Cultural Resistance and how their work forms their activism on Palestine.

7 December 6:30pm-8:30pm: PUBLIC MEETING: The Right To Housing

Price: FREE

The housing crisis is having a devastating impact on thousands of people throughout Ireland.

There is no provision in the Constitution of the importance of secure, adequate and affordable housing and this is having dreadful consequences on many ordinary people who are left without the security of a home.

There is no doubt that there is a huge amount of incredible activism going on around housing, and there has been for decades. Housing is a Human Right.

At this latest milestone, the opportunity to campaign for a referendum on the human right to housing, how can we all come together to make it happen?

The meeting will begin with a screening of The Apology’ a short performance that brings together diverse experiences of Ireland’s housing crisis as one compelling narrative.

The Apology is the first public act from ‘Multi-Story – Creative Engagement for Housing Change’, a project by artists Fiona Whelan and Feidlim Cannon, and Housing Action Now, developed through a unique online collaborative arts process, exploring direct experiences of housing injustice through collective writing and performative story-telling.

Speakers:

Dr Rory Hearne, author of Gaffs and chair of Home For Good

Fiona Crowley, Amnesty International Ireland

Frank O’Connor, Derelict Ireland

Clare Dunne, Writer and Actor – Author of the film ‘Herself’ and Amanda in RTE’s KIN

We’ll also hear from representatives for the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland

And the Union of Students in Ireland

8 December 6:30pm-8:30pm: PUBLIC MEETING: No Human Rights on A Dead Planet

Price: FREE

The devastation that climate change is causing and will continue to cause means it is code red for humanity. But there is still time.

Large-scale action is required immediately, but urgency must not be an excuse to violate human rights.

At this public meeting our speakers will share their experience of organising around climate change. Together we will discuss how we can force climate action in ways that leave no-one behind. Join us.

Speakers include:

Pom Boyd

Dr Laura Kehoe

Orla Murphy

9 December 6:30pm-8:30pm: PANEL DISCUSSION: Protest: the site of resistance and human rights change!

Price: €10

All over the world the right to protest is under attack. But protesters still resist oppression and defend human rights.

In Iran, women, men and children are resisting day and night but are met with fierce violence as they demand, ‘Women, life, freedom’. The Iranian authorities have killed over 200 people, including 30 children, since protests began on 16 September.

But protest has long been quashed in Iran and many peaceful protesters are imprisoned.

Vahid Afkari, featured in Amnesty’s Write for Rights campaign is unjustly jailed for decades for peacefully participating in protests.

Nassim Papayianni, one of our campaigners on Iran, will tell the audience how we can help the movement and express global solidarity with Vahid Afkari and the courageous protesters in Iran.

10 December 8pm-10pm: Concert: Songs Against Apartheid

Price: €20

Hosted by Senator Frances Black, Songs Against Apartheid is a gig to platform several artists to stand for human rights and to call for the end of Israel’s apartheid system against the people of Palestine. The gig is an evening of music, singing, spoken words and rap where artists will talk about their experience visiting Palestine or growing up as Palestinians under apartheid. The gig includes SÍomha, Saied Silbak, Talha and a few more. Come along and show your support for Palestine! End Israeli Apartheid Now!