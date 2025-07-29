Act Now SHOP Donate
President von der Leyen: You must call out Israel’s Genocide

By 29th July 2025 Actions, News

29th July 2025, 13:33:35 UTC

While Israel continues to use starvation as another tool to commit genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip, the paralysis in the EU shames us all.

Staring in the face of a manifest genocide, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s silence is now deafening.

Israel needs to hear her say these clear words: “This is Genocide. This must Stop.” And we, the people, need to hear that too.

We appeal to her to finally stand up and call this what it is – genocide – and to take action to bring it to an end before it is too late.

