Amnesty International Will Defend Human Rights During President-Elect Trump’s Second Term

Amnesty International reminds President-elect Trump and all elected officials across the country today of their obligations to respect, protect and fulfill human rights in their policies and approaches, here at home and around the world. Amnesty International has documented extensively the damage to human rights caused by President-elect Trump’s first administration, including its efforts to redefine human rights, and stands ready to defend human rights in his second Presidential term.

“Donald Trump’s first term as president ushered in policies and actions marked by bigotry, xenophobia, and white supremacist rhetoric, and led to extensive human rights violations,” said Paul O’Brien, Executive Director of Amnesty International USA. “This second term must be different, and Amnesty International will continue to fight for everyone’s human rights to be respected.”

Protecting human rights in the United States means ending gun violence and guaranteeing adequate healthcare for all, including abortion; and it means respecting the rights of protesters, as well as migrants and asylum seekers. Protecting human rights also means demanding that other countries’ governments – including U.S. allies – stop violating human rights, and to make sure that U.S. support does not enable violations of human rights or humanitarian law.

“The Trump administration and all elected officials must meet their international human rights obligations, defined in treaties signed and ratified by the U.S.,” continued O’Brien. “Our members, supporters and activists here in the United States and across the world will work to hold the Trump administration and all newly elected U.S. officials accountable.”

“Amnesty International is no stranger to adversity. For more than six decades, we’ve never backed down, and we are not backing down now,” continued O’Brien. “As the oldest and largest grassroots human rights organization in the world, we will continue to work to uncover the truth, take action, and turn despair into hope. The world is watching, and Amnesty will be holding President-elect Trump and the U.S. government accountable to their obligations.”

Amnesty International welcomes the passage of eight out of the 11 state-based referendums to protect access to abortion, including in Arizona, Missouri, Montana, and Nebraska.

“The passage of state-based referendums to protect abortions is a win for human rights,” continued O’Brien. “Voters across this country recognize the importance of taking action to constitutionally protect access to abortion, affirming that pregnant people have the human right to make their own decisions about their reproductive health without interference from the government. President-elect Trump has advocated for restricted access to abortion and harsh punishments. Our fight for reproductive rights is now more urgent than ever.”

As he closes out his term, Amnesty International also urges President Biden to take urgent steps on human rights in the last weeks before his legacy is sealed. This includes commuting the death sentences of all people on federal death row, establishing a commission to examine reparations for slavery, rescinding the asylum ban and border shutdown, granting clemency and freeing Indigenous elder and activist Leonard Peltier, and closing the Guantanamo detention center.

Amnesty International continues its call for President Biden to immediately stop all arms transfers to the government of Israel to protect civilians and ensure U.S. weapons are not being used in violation of international law. President Biden and the current Congress must do everything in their power to bring about an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, and the safe return of all remaining hostages.