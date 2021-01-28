Poland: Roll back of reproductive rights is dark day for Polish women

Following the publication by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal of the ruling invalidating the constitutionality of access to abortion on the ground of “severe and irreversible foetal defect or incurable illness that threatens the foetus’ life”, Esther Major, Senior Research Adviser at Amnesty International, said:

“Today is a terrible day for women and girls in Poland. This harmful ruling roll back on pregnant people’s sexual and reproductive rights and puts their health at risk.

“This dangerous ruling is the latest in a coordinated and systematic wave of attacks on women’s human rights by Polish lawmakers. Legal prohibitions on abortion do not prevent abortion or reduce the rates of abortion. Instead, they serve only to damage women’s health by pushing abortions underground or forcing women to travel to foreign countries to access abortion care they need and to which they have a right.

“We stand in solidarity with women and girls in Poland and share in their outrage at this cruel decision.”