Poland: Conviction of activist Justyna Wydrzyńska prosecuted for aiding an abortion offers “chilling snapshot” of future

Following the conviction of activist Justyna Wydrzyńska to eight months’ community service for helping a pregnant woman to access abortion pills in Poland, Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said:

“Today’s conviction marks a depressing low in the repression of reproductive rights in Poland: a roll back for which women and girls – and those who defend their rights – are paying a high price.

“The case sets a dangerous precedent in Poland, where abortion is nearly completely banned, and offers a chilling snapshot of the consequences of such restrictive laws.

“Justyna should have never been put on trial in the first place because what she did should never be a crime. By supporting a woman who asked for help, Justyna showed compassion. By defending the right to safe abortion in Poland, Justyna showed courage. Today’s craven judgement shows neither. The conviction must be overturned.”

Today’s judgment is not final and Justyna’s lawyers plan to appeal it.