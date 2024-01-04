Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Urgent Action: Palestinian journalists forcibly disappeared

Urgent Action: Palestinian journalists forcibly disappeared

By 4th January 2024 Actions

 © Amnesty International

4th January 2024, 17:18:39 UTC

Whereabouts and wellbeing of Palestinian journalists unknown

Nidal al-Waheidi and Haitham Abdelwahed are journalists from the occupied Gaza Strip. Both were detained by Israeli forces on October 7 while they were reporting the Hamas-led attack and are held in conditions constituting enforced disappearance. Since then, Israeli authorities have refused to disclose their whereabouts or the legal grounds and reasons for their arrest.

Two and a half months since their disappearance, and no information has been shared about their fate or whereabouts. Israeli authorities must immediately disclose their whereabouts and the legal grounds for their arrest, grant them access to legal representation and ensure their humane treatment.

Unless charged with an internationally recognized criminal offence, they must be immediately released.

Sign the petition and demand their release!

Take action now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message:
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.