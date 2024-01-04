Urgent Action: Palestinian journalists forcibly disappeared

Whereabouts and wellbeing of Palestinian journalists unknown
Nidal al-Waheidi and Haitham Abdelwahed are journalists from the occupied Gaza Strip. Both were detained by Israeli forces on October 7 while they were reporting the Hamas-led attack and are held in conditions constituting enforced disappearance. Since then, Israeli authorities have refused to disclose their whereabouts or the legal grounds and reasons for their arrest.
Two and a half months since their disappearance, and no information has been shared about their fate or whereabouts. Israeli authorities must immediately disclose their whereabouts and the legal grounds for their arrest, grant them access to legal representation and ensure their humane treatment.
Unless charged with an internationally recognized criminal offence, they must be immediately released.
Sign the petition and demand their release!