NORTHERN IRELAND: PEERS URGED TO REJECT GOVERNMENT’S ‘DEEPLY DAMAGING’ TROUBLES BILL

Troubles Bill and its recent amendments enter report stage in the House of Lords tomorrow (Wednesday 21 June)

‘No number of amendments will save this bill. Peers must continue to reject the Government’s path to impunity and injustice’ – Gráinne Teggart

In response to the Troubles Bill reaching report stage in the House of Lords tomorrow, Gráinne Teggart, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland Deputy Director, said:

“Amnesty has repeatedly urged the UK government to abandon this deeply damaging bill.

“For a bill so widely condemned both at home and on the international stage, it is staggering that the Government are intent on inflicting it on victims and perpetuating their trauma.

“To add insult to injury, the UK government’s trailed ‘game-changing’ amendments have only served to worsen the situation for victims.

“No number of amendments will save this bill. Peers must continue to reject the Government’s path to impunity and injustice.

“Victims deserve better, their rights must be protected.”

Michael O’Hare, whose 12-year-old sister Majella O’Hare was shot dead by a British soldier in Co Armagh 45 years ago, said:

“When a crime is committed, usually the victim is prioritised, but it is clear the UK Government aren’t prioritising us. Their amendments change nothing: they are still protecting perpetrators who carried out serious acts of wrongdoing.

“We appreciate the strong opposition to date from Peers to this bill – and it is vital that continues.

“At every stage, Government should be hearing that this disgraceful bill fails victims.

“Legacy processes should be victim-centred, instead we’re being shamefully let down”.

Deeply damaging bill

Tomorrow (Wednesday 21 June) the NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill will reach report stage in the House of Lords.

The Bill has already been overwhelmingly rejected by victims and victims’ groups as well as Amnesty and other human rights organisations, Northern Ireland political parties and the Irish government.

It has also prompted serious and repeated concerns from the US Congress, the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, UN Special Rapporteurs, the Council of Europe Commissioner on Human Rights and the Committee of Ministers.