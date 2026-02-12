Munich Security Conference: Amnesty chief warns attacks on international law are undermining global security

Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard will attend the Munich Security Conference from 13 to 15 February, where she will be available for interview and will call on world leaders and senior officials to collectively resist the predatory attacks on international law that are severely undermining global security.

“It’s already clear that 2026 will be a year of immense global security challenges. The Trump administration’s act of aggression against Venezuela and its ongoing threats of military action in Colombia, Greenland, Iran and Mexico have laid bare its ‘might-is-right’ approach to foreign policy and complete disregard for international law. At the same time, Israel has refused to end its genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip, despite the supposed ceasefire, and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is set to drag on into its fifth year, with no end in sight to the unlawful attacks on Ukrainian civilians,” said Agnès Callamard.

“Now is not the time for states to imitate, appease, or capitulate in the face of bullies. The military aggressions and economic bullying of some states, coupled with the complicity and cowardice of many, have brought the multilateral, rules-based order to its knees. But this does not mean it was or is an illusion. And it certainly does not mean we should abandon the principles behind it. The safety of billions of people around the world relies on us revindicating the post-World War II spirit and strengthening international law and human rights protections. This means, for example, reforming the UN Security Council’s veto and membership rules, protecting bodies like the International Criminal Court, and rethinking the international legal system to make it fit for purpose in today’s tumultuous world.

“World leaders must find their backbones and seize on forums like the Munich Security Conference as opportunities to plot collective resistance to the attacks on international law that endanger us all. The bullies must be stopped. Humanity must win.”

Information for journalists

