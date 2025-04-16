Mozambique: Authorities must bring perpetrators to justice for reckless and deadly protest crackdown

Mozambican security forces used reckless and unnecessary force in a widespread crackdown on protests following last October’s election, resulting in unlawful killings and devastating injuries, Amnesty International said in a new report.

Protest under attack: Human rights violations during Mozambique's post-2024 election crackdown, documents security forces firing lethal weapons, tear gas and kinetic impact projectiles (commonly known as "rubber bullets") at protesters and bystanders, including children. Authorities also conducted mass arbitrary arrests and targeted journalists, including by intimidating them and confiscating their equipment, while internet access was restricted at key moments.

“The Mozambican security forces’ deadly crackdown was a shameful overreaction to post-election protests,” said Khanyo Farise, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa. “Instead of listening to people’s grievances and allowing them to voice their concerns, the FRELIMO-led government unleashed a wave of violence on demonstrations resulting in serious injuries, unlawful deaths and a slew of other human rights violations.”

“If President Daniel Chapo’s new government wants to turn the page, it must ensure thorough and transparent investigations into all allegations of human rights violations committed during the crackdown, and hold suspected perpetrators accountable,” Khanyo Farise said.

Mozambique held national elections on 9 October 2024. Soon after, the opposition PODEMOS party and the candidate it backed, Venâncio Mondlane, alleged vote-rigging in favor of the ruling FRELIMO party and its candidate, Daniel Chapo. On 21 October, protests broke out and spread across the country, continuing through Chapo’s 15 January inauguration.

Civil society has reported more than 300 deaths and more than 3,000 injured between 21 October and 16 January. Police put the death toll at protests at 96, including 17 officers.

Amnesty International’s new report is based on 105 verified videos and photos, plus review of other open-source information, as well as 28 interviews, mostly with witnesses and survivors, between October 2024 and January 2025.

Mozambican authorities did not respond to Amnesty’s request for comment.

“Total disregard for safety”

Amnesty International’s research confirmed numerous instances of security forces firing AK-pattern rifles or handguns at protesters, from the 12 December 2024 shooting of a blogger while he livestreamed a protest, to the deaths of three people on 9 January 2025 when police fired on a peaceful crowd waiting for opposition leader Mondlane.

Security forces’ reckless use of force also resulted in injuries such as bone fractures, internal bleeding, organ damage, chest injuries and breathing problems, including among bystanders and children as young as nine years old. Some survivors suffer permanent disabilities including from amputations. At least three people can no longer walk.

Police also recklessly and unlawfully fired tear gas and kinetic impact projectiles, often without warning and when there was no widespread violence from protesters.

In at least two cases, security forces fired tear gas directly at people, causing severe injuries. Police also threw tear gas at people’s homes – though its use in confined spaces is prohibited and extremely dangerous – and shot canisters at clearly identifiable journalists, wounding them.

Security forces fired less-lethal ammunition at people who posed no threat to police or protestors, including shooting someone in the head from a moving vehicle and opening fire on protesters kneeling with their hands up.

During a 27 November demonstration in Maputo, soldiers in an armoured combat vehicle hit a woman at speed, causing severe injuries, and then drove off without slowing down, leaving her motionless body lying on the tarmac.

Police also carried out mass arbitrary arrests of protesters and bystanders, including children, with reports of torture or other ill-treatment in custody.

“Again and again, we documented Mozambique police and military showing total disregard for people’s safety during protests,” said Khanyo Farise. “There is no justification for this reckless and at times deadly use of force.”

Time for justice

So far, victims and relatives who spoke with Amnesty International have not received any justice for human rights violations committed against them.

said in a media interview that his government would investigate the situation and acknowledged deaths of both general members of the public and police officers. On 22 January 2025, President Chapothat his government would investigate the situation and acknowledged deaths of both general members of the public and police officers.

announced 651 criminal and civil cases related to deaths, injuries and property destruction during protests, but authorities have not released further details. On 4 February, Mozambique’s Attorney General, Américo Julião Letela,related to deaths, injuries and property destruction during protests, but authorities have not released further details.

Other cases have gone nowhere. A man beaten in custody filed a complaint against police in mid-January, but they have not yet responded. Amnesty International confirmed the army paid hospital bills for the woman they hit with an armoured vehicle, but they have provided her no compensation.

Mondlane claimed that President Chapo agreed in a meeting that the Mozambican state would pay for medical care for injured people, compensate and provide psychological assistance to families of people killed, and pardon anyone arrested in relation to the protests. However, Mondlane did not mention any plans to prosecute suspected perpetrators, and President Chapo has not confirmed the opposition leader's account.

“Unfortunately, we do not see a full commitment from President Chapo and his government to ensure justice and accountability for human rights violations,” said Khanyo Farise. “While medical care, compensation and pardons are all absolutely necessary, accountability requires all suspected perpetrators face justice in fair trials following thorough and transparent investigations.”