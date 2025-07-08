MEXICO: Women Searching for disappeared people

Mexico: The search for disappeared persons is a high-risk activity for collectives of women searchers

Women who search for their loved ones among the more than 128,000 disappeared and missing persons in Mexico additionally face a growing number of impacts and violence which have so far claimed the lives of at least 16 of these women, Amnesty International has claimed today in its report Disappearing again. The report includes statements from 600 women searchers from 30 Mexican states and countries such as El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras who generously shared their experiences through a survey, as well as in focus groups and interviews.

“Women searchers carry out an incredibly important role in defending human rights in an exceptionally hostile environment. Despite the serious instances of violence and impacts they face, they support other families living through their same situation. They have promoted legislation, public policies and the creation of institutions specializing in the search for disappeared persons. The authorities must guarantee the right of families to search for their loved ones and take action to end the constant violations of human rights they experience while doing so,” said Ana Piquer, Americas director at Amnesty International.

The report Disappearing again: Violence and impacts experienced by women searchers in Mexico is complemented by the campaign #SearchingWithoutFear (#BuscarSinMiedo) which calls for specific actions from the authorities to protect women searchers in the Americas.

What do women who search for their disappeared family members experience?

The report specifies that 97% of the women searchers interviewed reported having faced violence and impacts while searching for disappeared persons. The most common risks include threats (45%), extortion (39%), attacks (27%), forced displacement (27%), torture (10%), kidnapping (6%) and even sexual violence,

“My house was shot at, at least 100 bullets. I was with my daughters, it was awful”

Statement from an anonymous woman searcher from Chilpancingo, Guerrero.

Moreover, one out of every two women searchers have suffered discrimination due to their gender, financial situation, ethnic and racial identity, belonging to an Indigenous community, country of origin or migration status. The report also found that one out of every two women searchers have suffered stigmatization and revictimization by the authorities and even from their own families and communities.

“It’s not the same being rich or poor. A rich person disappeared, and they were found because they were a priority for the prosecutor’s office, while I don’t even get an appointment to search for my son.”

Statement from an anonymous woman searcher from Colima, Colima.

Families were also affected by the disappearance of one of its members. In this regard, out of 600 women interviewed for the report, 60% reported a breakdown in family relationships, exacerbated by the lack of a care system that would allow them to continue their role as caregivers while also carrying out their search work; 70% have suffered physical and mental health impacts, such as depression, insomnia and the onset of other illnesses or the worsening of pre-existing conditions; and 60% reported a loss of resources.

“I had trouble breathing and was constantly gasping for air. You have to go to the dentist because you lose your teeth. There is physical and mental wear after 15 years of searching.”

Araceli Rodríguez, a mother and woman searcher in the state of Mexico.

“There was no more fuel to go out to search for my son. I was almost a year and a half without electricity, without water, sometimes without eating.”

Verónica Durán, woman searcher in Guanajuato.

Lack of trust in the authorities

Women searchers found that public institutions lacked commitment and action in the search for disappeared persons, as a result of which they themselves had to carry out the bulk of the work, even in searches organized by the authorities.

“As opposed to other countries where the state carries out the search for disappeared persons, in Mexico it is the women themselves who lead the search: with their own hands, using picks and shovels, they locate and excavate the mass graves. And they do this under conditions of great risk, venturing into dangerous areas and even crossing borders to continue the search for their loved ones. These omissions by the state not only place them in a situation of extreme vulnerability, but also prevent access to truth, justice and the integral reparation of the harm caused, as is their right,”.

Said Edith Olivares Ferreto, executive director of Amnesty International Mexico.

The report states that only 17% of women searchers approach the authorities to report acts of violence or request support. This is due to a number of factors, such as mistrust of the government, lack of awareness of their rights, and even the perception of collusion between public officials and organized crime.

The women interviewed welcomed the fact that the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists and state protection mechanisms had recognized them as human rights defenders and provided security measures. However, they pointed out that “the mechanism does not stand up for those who are not in the spotlight.” They also stated that these protection mechanisms do not apply a comprehensive approach with a gender and children perspective when providing security measures, nor do they carry out appropriate monitoring and evaluation of the effectiveness of such measures.

Women searchers mentioned that it was difficult to get recognized as victims and that the support provided by state victims commissions is inadequate, delayed and culturally inappropriate. Challenges for obtaining support are even greater for Indigenous women searchers and the families of disappeared migrants.

As Indigenous victims, “we are on a different and disproportionate level, more so when we are from a village.”

Beatriz Zapoteco, woman searcher from Guerrero

The women also stated that prosecutors’ offices and the General State Prosecutor routinely apply practices that are contrary to international standards, such as requesting that they wait 72 hours to file a complaint for disappearance.

“They didn’t want me to file the complaint [regarding my daughter’s disappearance], saying I had to wait 72 hours because, according to them, she was having a good time with her boyfriend and that’s why we weren’t hearing from her.”

Statement from an anonymous searching mother from Juárez, Chihuahua.

Regarding the Mexican Foreign Support Mechanism for Search and Investigation (MAEBI), created to facilitate access to justice for migrants and their families who are in a different country, women searchers highlighted the difficulties experienced by the families of disappeared migrants to file complaints, monitor their cases and access Mexican territory.

“One of the main difficulties is going to Mexico, because there is no permit for humanitarian reasons. Crossing borders is the most difficult thing. Unless we are with a civil society organization, we are not taken into account, we would never get such a permit.”

Mary Rodríguez, searcher from Honduras

The research report includes a series of recommendations to the Mexican authorities for improving the protection of search collectives. These include recognizing the important work of women searchers and their right to search, whether in collaboration with the authorities or independently, and guaranteeing their rights, including their economic, social and cultural rights.

“All government measures on the issue of disappearances must include the meaningful participation of women searchers. Today we reiterate: “Not without the families!” (¡Sin las familias, no!). It is also essential to recognize the predominant role of women in searching and to incorporate a gender and intersectional perspective,” said Edith Olivares Ferreto.

