Northern Ireland: Ex-soldier guilty of manslaughter in Aidan McAnespie Troubles case receives three year suspended sentence

First soldier to be convicted and sentenced for an historical offence since Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement

McAnespie family and Amnesty International UK were in court for the sentencing

“This case shows accountability before the law is still possible and must continue. It is vital the UK government shelves its Troubles Bill so other families can also get justice” – Gráinne Teggart

“The most important point is that David Holden was found guilty of the unlawful killing of our brother Aidan” – Sean McAnespie

A former British soldier, David Holden, previously found guilty of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in 1988 during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, today received a three-year sentence suspended for three years.

Holden is the first soldier to be convicted and sentenced for an historical offence since the Good Friday Agreement. He was found guilty of manslaughter on 25 November 2022, after the judge found he gave a “deliberately false account” of events. Aidan McAnespie, 23 years old, was killed while on his way to a Gaelic football match in 1988.

The McAnespie family and Amnesty International UK held a press conference outside Laganside Court immediately after the sentence was handed down.

Gráinne Teggart, Amnesty International UK’s Deputy Director in Northern Ireland, said:

“This case shows that accountability before the law is still possible and must continue. It is vital the UK government shelves its Troubles Bill so other families can also get justice.

“Justice delayed does not need to be justice denied, but that’s what many victims will face if the Government continues with its gross betrayal by closing down all paths to justice.

“The Government’s claim that the bill is about delivering for victims is completely disingenuous. Recent proposed amendments pretend to answer people’s concerns but as the overwhelming opposition demonstrates, no one is buying it. It is not too late to put victims at the centre of legacy processes and vindicate their rights.”

Sean McAnespie, brother of Aidan McAnespie said:

“The most important point is that David Holden was found guilty of the unlawful killing of our brother Aidan.

“We are glad we had our day in court. David Holden could have given an honest account of what happened that day but didn’t. The judge was clear he had given a deliberately false version of events.

“Prior to his killing Aidan suffered extensive harassment from the security forces for over 10 years. Not a day passes when we don’t miss Aidan.”

Troubles Bill widely opposed

The sentencing comes in the same week that the highly controversial and widely-opposed Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill returned to the House of Lords (31 January) for further deliberation. If passed, the bill will introduce a de facto amnesty for serious crimes committed during the Northern Ireland conflict, permanently denying other victims and their families justice.

The bill has been firmly rejected by victims and victims’ rights groups, Amnesty, Northern Ireland political parties and the Irish government, as well as prompting serious concern from the US Congress, the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights, UN Special Rapporteurs, and the Council of Europe Commissioner on Human Rights.