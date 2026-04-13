Urgent Action – Malawi: Auctioned goods of refugees must be reclaimed

Athanase Mvuyekure, a 42-year-old national of the Democratic Republic of Congo with recognized refugee status, and 38 other refugees and asylum seekers in Malawi are seeking the return of their 79 shipping containers confiscated by the Malawi Republic Police and Malawi Defence Force on 17 May 2023 and auctioned on 11 March 2026. Prior to the confiscation of his goods, Athanase Mvuyekure used a shipping container as a warehouse where he stored merchandise for sale, including grain and other commodities. The Malawi authorities must ensure that Athanase Mvuyekure and all other individuals who have come forward to claim containers are given a clear, transparent process to verify ownership and reclaim their goods.