Mahmoud Khalil Should Be Free: Freedom of Expression and Assembly are Human Rights

In response to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit declining to review Mahmoud Khalil’s case, opening the door to his deportation, Justin Mazzola, Deputy Director of Research, Amnesty International USA said:

“Mahmoud Khalil should never have been detained in the first place, let alone face deportation for his activism and views.

“Today’s decision will not only cause undue harm and distress to Mahmoud and his family, but also sends a harrowing message – that anyone exercising their right to free speech will be subject to arbitrary arrest, detention, and deportation by the Trump administration.

“Freedom of expression and assembly are human rights – they cannot be negotiated or denied. Mahmoud Khalil is facing deportation simply for standing against Israel’s genocide in Gaza and advocating for Palestinian rights.

“The Trump administration should end this political charade by dropping the immigration case against Mahmoud entirely and respecting his right to free speech and peaceful protest.”