Learn how to protect yourself online and promote digital security

Amnesty’s latest course on digital security, launching on edX January 28th, will teach you about digital threats, how to strengthen your security online and to take action to promote digital security and human rights worldwide.

Malware. Phishing. Data retention. Mass surveillance. We know there are real risks in the digital world, but we don’t always know what to do about them. How do these threats work? How important is digital security? Where do we even start?

This course is a starting place for learning more about digital threats and how to strengthen your security online. You don’t need to have any technical expertise—the course will guide you through some of the important terms and concepts you should know.

The free, self-paced course will take 3-6 hours and you will learn about the key human rights implications of digital security while exploring in-depth the right to privacy and the right to freedom of expression.

A human rights-based approach to the topic demonstrates how digital security effects and concerns us all. The course will cover how digital security is a matter of claiming your human rights, some of the major threats in the digital world and how to protect yourself against them, how to defend your rights to privacy and freedom of expression, the core mechanisms and key players in mass surveillance, as well as how to take action and promote digital security and human rights worldwide.

To register and find out more about the course visit: https://www.edx.org/course/online-and-digital-security

