Russia/Ukraine: Latest massive missile strike on critical infrastructure is a war crime

Responding to Russia’s latest large-scale missile and drone assault on Ukraine, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said:

“This morning, Russia unleashed one of its most extensive missile attacks on Ukraine in months, alongside numerous drones, making already insufferable conditions even more unbearable. The devastation caused by this and previous attacks make it apparent that Russia seeks to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in freezing conditions. Critical facilities across multiple regions, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Lviv, and far-western oblasts such as Lutsk and Rivne, have been damaged. Explosions were reported in over a dozen locations, with emergency blackouts currently affecting more than a million homes. These coordinated attacks are systematically crippling Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, depriving civilians of electricity, heating, and water as winter sets in.

“Deliberately attacking civilians objects and destroying infrastructure indispensable to the survival of the civilian population are war crimes. Russia’s actions clearly appear designed to inflict suffering on the civilian population, creating life-threatening conditions. These will particularly affect vulnerable groups including children, older people, hospital patients and many others.

“As Ukraine enters its third winter of full-scale invasion, the destruction of energy infrastructure means that many schools, hospitals and countless homes are left without heating and running water.

“Russia must stop its war of aggression in Ukraine, and immediately end its attacks on civilian infrastructure. The international community should urgently take effective steps to support Ukraine’s humanitarian needs, and ensure accountability for those suspected of responsibility for crimes under international law.”

Background

On 28 November 2024, the Ukrainian authorities and media reported missile and drone strikes which apparently targeted critical infrastructure across Ukraine, such as its energy generation and distribution system, including in its westernmost regions that were less affected by previous Russian attacks. Ukraine’s state grid operator reported that emergency blackouts were imposed across multiple regions to stabilize the energy system. Officials warned that continued attacks of this magnitude were deepening what is already regarded as a humanitarian crisis.

Amnesty International has been documenting war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law throughout Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

