Urgent Action- USA: Jury Voted For Life, Execution Scheduled

The State of Alabama is planning to execute 59-year-old David Roberts by nitrogen gas on 21 August 2025. He
has been diagnosed with serious mental disabilities, including paranoid schizophrenia. His lawyers are
challenging his competency for execution. The jury voted 7-5 that he be sentenced to life imprisonment without
parole, but the judge overrode this and imposed the death penalty. In 2017, Alabama became the last state to
end judicial override but did not apply the law retroactively. His case was also marked by ineffective legal
assistance at his 1992 murder trial. We call the on the Governor to commute this death sentence
