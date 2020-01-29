Act Now SHOP Donate
Join a student group

29th January 2020

 

29th January 2020, 11:35:30 UTC

Many colleges and universities have Amnesty groups which you can get involved with. Student groups run a variety of different events and actions across the Academic year from debates to panel discussions, to film screenings, coffee mornings and information evenings. By joining a student group, you will get an opportunity to meet new people, learn new skills, spread information on human rights and play a vital role in Amnesty’s work.

To find out what’s going on at your college follow the links below:

Can’t find your college group? Why not set up your own Student Group or become a representative of Amnesty International in your college or community.

Getting started:

  1. Send an email to youth@amnesty.ie
  2. Receive a step-by-step guide on how to go about setting up a group
  3. Link up with your college and follow the procedures to set-up a student group
  4. Take action! Run events! Be part of the Amnesty community!

Download our Student Activism Guide to find out more about how to run a student group