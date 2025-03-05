Lebanon: Israeli attacks on health facilities, ambulances and paramedics must be investigated as war crimes

The Israeli military’s repeated unlawful attacks during the war in Lebanon on health facilities, ambulances and health workers, which are protected under international law, must be investigated as war crimes, Amnesty International said today.

The Lebanese government should provide the International Criminal Court (ICC) the jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute crimes within the Rome Statute committed on Lebanese territory, and ensure victims’ right to remedy, including by calling on Israel to provide reparation for serious violations of international humanitarian law.

In findings released today, Amnesty International presents the results of its investigations into four Israeli attacks on healthcare facilities and vehicles in Beirut and in south Lebanon between 3 and 9 October 2024, which killed 19 healthcare workers, wounded 11 more, and damaged or destroyed multiple ambulances and two medical facilities in a one-week period in October 2024.

During the war in Lebanon in 2024, the Israeli military repeatedly attacked health facilities and medical vehicles. The Israeli military has not provided sufficient justifications, or specific evidence of military targets being present at the strike locations, to account for these repeated attacks, which weakened a fragile healthcare system and put lives at risk.

“Israel’s unlawful attacks on medical facilities and personnel are not only serious violations of international humanitarian law and likely war crimes but also have devastating consequences for civilians more broadly. We call for the government of Lebanon, with the support of the international community, to step up and act to ensure that suspected perpetrators of war crimes can be held accountable. The new Lebanese government must grant the International Criminal Court jurisdiction over all Rome Statue crimes committed on or perpetrated from its territory,” said Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Policy, Advocacy and Campaigns, Erika Guevara Rosas.

Lebanon must urgently accede to the Rome Statute of the ICC and make a declaration granting the Court jurisdiction from 2002. In the interim, Lebanon should make an ad hoc declaration accepting the exercise of the ICC’s jurisdiction with respect to all Rome Statute crimes committed on or perpetrated from Lebanese territory.

The Israeli military repeatedly accused Hezbollah of using ambulances to transport fighters and weapons, and of using medical centres affiliated with the Islamic Health Association (IHA) as a “cover for terrorist activities”. In the four attacks investigated, however, Amnesty International did not find evidence that the facilities or vehicles were being used for military purposes at the time of the attacks.

“When a health system is attacked, civilians suffer. Even when hospitals are thought to be used for military purposes and lose their protected status under international law, they can only be attacked after a warning that gives sufficient time for the evacuation of patients and staff goes unheeded. An attacking party remains at all times bound by the principle of proportionality, weighing the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated from an attack against the expected harm to civilians and civilian objects, including the reverberating humanitarian consequences resulting from the attack,” said Erika Guevara Rosas.

Amnesty International interviewed 17 people, including medical workers, witnesses to the attacks, local officials, and family members of the victims. Researchers also visited the site of the attack on the IHA’s centre in Bachoura, Beirut. In addition, Amnesty International verified 46 photographs and videos from the attacks shared directly with the organization or published in the media and on social media. Amnesty International wrote to the Israeli military with its findings on 11 November 2024 but had not received a response by the time of publication.

Medical personnel, hospitals, and other medical facilities are protected under international humanitarian law. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), people who have exclusively non-combat functions in armed groups or are merely members of or affiliated with political entities with an armed component, such as Hezbollah, may not be targeted unless and for such time that they are directly participating in hostilities. Medical personnel affiliated with Hezbollah, including those assigned to civil defence organizations, exclusively assigned to medical or humanitarian duties are protected from attack.

A ceasefire was announced in Lebanon in late November 2024. In early 2025, healthcare workers impacted by the four Israeli attacks said they were doing their best to provide care while still grappling with damaged or destroyed facilities and vehicles and the loss of their colleagues. One civil defence team member, whose centre was destroyed in an Israeli attack, said the team was now working from a local villager’s home, which he said they had “offered to us, on temporary basis… until we find and move to a new locale.”

“It is crucial that all attacks against medical staff and facilities are investigated to ensure that perpetrators are punished, victims receive reparations, and these crimes are never repeated. A ceasefire is only the first step to ending and preventing harm. To move forward, victims of serious violations by all parties must see justice and receive redress,” said Erika Guevara Rosas.

Before Israel launched its operation Northern Arrows on 23 September 2024, Amnesty International had verified over 80 photos and videos from 11 attacks that hit medical crews and facilities in Lebanon between 8 October 2023 and 24 June 2024.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, between October 2023 and November 2024 the Israeli military attacked 67 hospitals, 56 primary health care centres, and 238 emergency medical teams, killing at least 222 medical and emergency relief workers.

According to the World Health Organization, as of 21 November 2024, “47% of the attacks on health care – 65 out of 137 – have proven fatal to at least one health worker or patient in Lebanon”.

The Lebanese healthcare sector was already straining due to multiple, ongoing and compounding crises, including a massive economic crisis that spiralled in late 2019, followed by the Beirut Port explosion in 2020, while the country tried to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

On 27 November, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 60-day ceasefire deal. Within days, numerous violations of the ceasefire deal were reported. On 27 January, the ceasefire got extended for another few weeks. Israel later announced it intended to remain in a number of positions in Lebanon’s territory.

Amnesty International has also documented evidence of unlawful airstrikes that killed and injured civilians. In a briefing published in December 2024, Amnesty International documented four air strikes by Israeli forces across Lebanon which killed at least 49 civilians and killed entire families and that must be investigated as war crimes.

During the war, Hezbollah repeatedly fired unguided rocket salvos into northern Israel, including carrying out attacks that killed and injured civilians. In some cases, they insisted they were aiming at military targets, but in others said they were attacking the civilian city or town generally.