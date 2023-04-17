Urgent Action: Free conscientious objector Yuval Dag detained in Israel

TAKE ACTION
20-year-old Yuval Dag is serving a 20-day detention order at Neve Tzedek military prison in Tel Aviv for refusing to enlist in the Israeli army to which he was summoned for compulsory service.
Military service is compulsory for most citizens in Israel. Several Israeli teenagers go to prison each year because of their conscientious objection to serving in the army.
A conscientious objector is a prisoner of conscience when they are detained or imprisoned solely because they have been denied their right to register an objection or given the possibility of performing a genuinely civilian alternative service.
Yuval Dag is a prisoner of conscience. The Israeli authorities should release him immediately and unconditionally.