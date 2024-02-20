Urgent Action: Israel/Occupied Palestinian Territories – Israel Must Ensure Humanitarian Aid Reaches Gaza

On 26 January 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) found that Palestinian civilians in the occupied Gaza Strip face a real and imminent risk of genocide. Urge Israel to allow humanitarian aid reach Gaza immediately!
The ICJ ruling ordered six provisional measures including for Israel to refrain from acts under the Genocide convention, prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to genocide, and take immediate and effective measures to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.
However, Israeli forces continue to intensify their cataclysmic assault on the occupied Gaza Strip, threaten land operations in Rafah, maintain a near-total illegal and inhuman siege, and obstruct the entry of desperately needed humanitarian aid.
The limited access to electricity, fuel, and telecommunications services continues to drastically hamper the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The communications and industrial fuel shutdown continue to significantly prevent people from seeking lifesaving services, as well as the aid community’s efforts to assess and respond to the deepening humanitarian crisis.
Call on Israel to comply with the measures ordered by the ICJ and to take immediate and effective measures to provide urgently needed humanitarian aid to civilians in the occupied Gaza Strip.
