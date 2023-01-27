Israel/OPT: Jenin bloodshed is a horrifying reminder of the cost of impunity

Responding to the killing of at least nine Palestinians by Israeli forces during a military raid on Jenin refugee camp this morning, Philip Luther, Middle East and North Africa Research and Advocacy Director at Amnesty International, said:

“In the space of just a few hours this morning, Israeli forces killed at least nine people and injured 20 more; blocked ambulances from accessing the wounded; and fired tear gas at a hospital, reportedly causing suffocation injuries to sick children. Medics in Jenin say a child is one of those being treated for gunshot wounds, and Palestinian authorities have confirmed that a 61-year-old woman was among those shot dead.

“For almost a year, Jenin refugee camp has been at the centre of Israel’s escalating military crackdown. Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead in the camp last May, and its residents continue to be subjected to relentless military raids which amount to collective punishment.

“Meanwhile, Israel continues to enjoy total impunity for the system of apartheid it imposes on Palestinians – a system which is partly maintained through violations like unlawful killings. While Palestinian deaths mount, the international response to Israel’s violations consists of little more than timid condemnation at best, and unconditional support at worst. Today’s bloodshed is a reminder of the cost of this shameful inaction – until there is accountability, deadly attacks against Palestinians across the Occupied Palestinian Territories will continue.”