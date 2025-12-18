Israel/OPT: States must not assist the Holger G’s transportation of explosives to Israel

States must prevent the Portuguese-flagged Holger G vessel – which is carrying munition components bound for Israel – from docking at their ports, given the clear risk that its cargo would contribute to the ongoing genocide in the occupied Gaza Strip, as well as to war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians, Amnesty International said.

According to information first reported in The Ditch, the German-owned ship is carrying 440 tonnes of mortar bomb parts, projectiles and military-grade steel destined to large Israeli defence contractors that supply huge quantities of arms to the Israeli military. Amnesty International subsequently verified that that the ship is carrying metal alloys used in artillery shells, as well as what are likely to be subsystems and components usable in missiles and rockets.

The Holger G departed from India on 16 November. The destination of the cargo is Haifa, where it will be delivered to Israel’s biggest arms manufacturer, Elbit Systems, as well as its subsidiary IMI Systems.

“The hundreds of tonnes of deadly cargo on board the Holger G must not reach Israel. There is a clear risk that this colossal transportation would contribute to the commission of genocide and other crimes under international law against Palestinians,” said Erika Guevara Rosas the Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns of Amnesty International.

“Israel continues to commit genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, while maintaining its unlawful occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and enforcing a system of apartheid against all Palestinians whose rights it controls, alongside other serious violations of international law. States that continue business as usual with Israel risk complicity in genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.”

States that facilitate the transfer of arms to Israel are acting in contravention of their obligations under Common Article 1 of the Geneva Conventions and Article 6 of the Arms Trade Treaty and must act to prevent all such transfers with urgency. They are also failing to live up to their obligations to “take steps to prevent trade or investment relations that assist in the maintenance of the illegal situation created by Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory” as indicated by the International Court of Justice in its July 2024 Advisory Opinion.

Corporate actors manufacturing, exporting and shipping arms also have obligations under international humanitarian law and a responsibility to respect human rights as reflected in the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, which require them to refrain from contributing to violations of international law throughout their value chains. This responsibility is independent of a state’s own human rights obligations and exists over and above compliance with national laws and regulations.

“Once again, we call on all states to urgently adopt a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel. Under international law, states have an obligation to refuse authorization for the transit of arms to Israel and to ensure they do not facilitate the continuation of any such cargo. As the ship’s flag state and a party to the Arms Trade Treaty, Portugal must make every effort to stop the cargo from reaching Israel.

“The German shipping company Reederei Gerdes must fulfil its responsibility to respect human rights, including by ensuring that it does not contribute to violations of international humanitarian and human rights law by states and non-state actors. Any company or private entity that continues to supply Israel with assistance or equipment used to commit genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes is at serious risk of being complicit in these crimes,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas.

Background

According to this vessel tracking site, the Holger G ship is currently in the Eastern Mediterranean, after having travelled through the Strait of Gibraltar, and is due to stop off at Port Said in Egypt in mid-late December.

The ship is owned by German shipping company Reederei Gerdes.

Amnesty International approached Reederei Gerdes for comment, but at the time of publication they did not respond. Elbit Systems was previously approached in relation to their supply of arms to the Israeli military and argued that the company was operating lawfully, supplying “a sovereign, unsanctioned government, recognized by the international community”, and that “there is no legal basis for restricting our sales”.