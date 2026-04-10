Israel/OPT: States must ensure safe passage for Global Sumud Flotilla as a civilian mission challenging ongoing genocide

On 12 April 2026, the Global Sumud Flotilla will once again set sail in a coordinated civilian initiative aim at breaking Israel’s unlawful blockade on the occupied Gaza Strip. Featuring more than 70 boats and 3,000 participants from 100 countries, the Spring 2026 mission includes a dedicated medical fleet of 1,000 healthcare professionals, carrying vital supplies to help Gaza’s decimated healthcare system. The mission seeks to deliver assistance to Palestinians enduring Israel’s ongoing genocide and decades of cruel apartheid. Responding to the launch of the Spring 2026 mission, Amnesty International’s Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s Senior Director of Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns said:

“The Global Sumud Flotilla is a powerful symbol of international solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, who are enduring an ongoing genocide and an inhumane blockade now approaching its 19th year. Israeli authorities must ensure safe passage for these unarmed activists and human rights defenders. There must be no repeat of Israel’s unlawful interceptions and arbitrary detentions that occurred in 2025, including the seizure of the Madleen and other vessels participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla, nor of the abuse and ill-treatment inflicted on activists during their detention last October.

“As the occupying power, Israel is legally obligated to ensure that Palestinians in Gaza have unfettered access to humanitarian aid, ranging from basic goods to life-saving supplies and goods, yet it continues to blatantly disregard its legal obligations and the binding provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice, in violation of international law.

“The fact that these civilian missions continue to sail in the first place is a direct indictment of the international community’s devastating inaction. States must uphold their legal obligations under international law and take concrete steps to help bring an end to Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, including by pressuring Israel to end its unlawful blockade, which continues to inflict relentless suffering on Palestinians. States must also ensure the protection of those taking action to stop Israel’s impunity for its violations of Palestinians’ rights in Gaza.”

Background

The Spring 2026 flotilla arrives amid a dire humanitarian crisis where over 60% of children under two years are experiencing food poverty and thousands of pregnant and breastfeeding women continue to suffer from malnutrition, according to the UN. Six months on since the so-called ceasefire agreement in October 2025 and despite a reduction in the scale of attacks, Israel persists in its genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza by continuing to deliberately inflict conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction. Israel continues to impose restrictions on the entry into Gaza of items indispensable to the survival of the civilian population including adequate food, medicines, medical equipment and assistive devices, shelter material and equipment necessary for the purification of water and removal of rubble, unexploded ordnance and waste. Israel is also limiting the distribution of aid, including by restricting which organizations are allowed to deliver relief within the Gaza Strip.

At least 723 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority civilians, have been killed since the so-called ceasefire and the overwhelming majority of the population remains displaced, while the Israeli forces remain fully deployed across nearly 60% of the Gaza Strip, which is effectively a no-go zone for Palestinians.