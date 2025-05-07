Israel must immediately abandon any plans for annexation in Gaza and mass forcible transfer of Palestinians

The Israeli government must immediately abandon its recently unveiled plans for expanded military operations including plans to annex territory and forcibly displace Palestinians in the occupied and besieged Gaza Strip, which would gravely violate international law, said Amnesty International today.

Israel has continued to commit genocidal acts, fully aware of the irreversible harm being inflicted on Palestinians in Gaza. Any move by Israel to displace Palestinians to the south of the Gaza Strip and confine them into so-called “closed bubbles” or continue to impose inhumane conditions of life to push Palestinians out of Gaza, would amount to the war crime of unlawful transfer or deportation. If these actions are committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against the civilian population, they would also constitute crimes against humanity.

“After imposing two months of full siege on Gaza, Israel’s declared intentions to expand its already devastating military offensive, further entrench its unlawful occupation of the Gaza Strip, and forcibly displace Palestinians could inflict a final blow leading to the destruction of Palestinians in Gaza, who for months on end have been struggling to survive amid Israel’s ongoing genocide,” said Erika Guevara Rosas Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy, and Campaigns at Amnesty International.

Since October 2023, the world has witnessed repeated waves of forced displacement of Palestinians within Gaza under inhumane conditions. The manner in which these waves of displacement have been implemented have been key to Israel’s inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction. At the moment, nearly 70% of the Gaza Strip is under “evacuation orders” or designated as no-go zones.

Israel’s new plans indicate the authorities are planning a horrifying escalation by seizing territory, establishing a ‘sustained physical presence’ there and indefinitely displacing the majority of the population.

“These plans demonstrate Israel’s utter disregard for international law and its contempt for the rights of Palestinians. Amnesty International reiterates its unequivocal call on Hamas and other armed groups to immediately and unconditionally release civilian hostages. Israel appears to be using the release of the hostages, as a pretext to justify further crimes and violations against Palestinians and its continued genocide in the Gaza Strip, which some families of those still held in Gaza have denounced,” said Erika Guevara Rosas.

Israel’s plans to control and militarize humanitarian aid distribution will also undermine the independent and impartial delivery of essential assistance to a population in dire need. These plans have been widely condemned by UN agencies and humanitarian organizations, who have unanimously rejected any attempt to weaponize aid.

The ongoing siege which has completely blocked the entry of life-saving aid, including food, medicine and fuel, for more than two months is being used by Israel as a weapon of war and unlawful collective punishment. This is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, which strictly prohibits collective punishment and requires all parties to allow and facilitate the provision of impartial humanitarian assistance for civilians in need.

“Any attempts to weaponize humanitarian aid, use it to coerce forced displacement, or establish discriminatory aid distribution zones would violate international law and must be rejected,” said Erika Guevara Rosas.

“The international community must unequivocally reject these dangerous plans and pressure Israel to comply with its obligations under international law and ensure unhindered humanitarian aid access throughout Gaza.”

The majority of Palestinians in Gaza are descendants of those who survived the 1948 Nakba and have already suffered decades of displacement and dispossession by Israel while being denied their right of return. Israel’s latest plans risk compounding this historic injustice.

“Instead of pursuing policies that lead to further forced displacement and potentially to illegal annexation, Israel must immediately stop its genocide in Gaza, end its unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory, in line with the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion of July 2024, and dismantle its system of apartheid against Palestinians,” said Erika Guevara Rosas.