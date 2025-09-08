Ireland must not abandon Palestinian human rights groups: US sanctions must be rejected

Reacting to the US Trump administration’s decision to impose sanctions against three prominent Palestinian NGOs, al-Haq, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights and at a time when Israel is escalating its assault on Gaza city, Stephen Bowen, Executive Director of Amnesty Ireland called on Ireland to take action. Mr Bowen said:

“It is almost unbelievable that these three organisations, who carry out such vital and courageous work documenting atrocities and human rights violations under the most terrible conditions, are under attack. The US sanctions against the ICC, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, and now against these NGOs not only shield Israel from accountability for its atrocity crimes, but are a further signal that the very foundations of international justice are crumbling before our eyes.

“We desperately need the Irish Government to publicly and unequivocally reject these attacks on human rights institutions, as they threaten the very fabric of international law. Noble words are not enough, though. Our government must take decisive action to help shield the ICC from the Trump administration’s asset freezes and entry bans. It must demand that the EU makes use of its Blocking Statute to counter these US sanctions. In the interim it must lead by example and enact Ireland’s own blocking statute so that ICC officials or others supporting the ICC’s work are protected should they come here.

“We are not powerless here in Ireland. If we truly want to change the course of this atrocious war, and indeed the course of history, we must – and can – do so now. We need the Irish Government to take concrete steps to halt any further descent into the abyss, and protect the international rules based order from further degradation. When Ireland leads, others will follow, and never has Ireland’s leadership been more critical. But it must do so now, before it is too late. It will be an act of courage, and with courage comes hope.

“We stand in full solidarity with our three partner organisations who have been sanctioned by the US Government. They must be fully supported and protected by all governments who believe in international justice and rule of law.”